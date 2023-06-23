 Skip to main content
Yogi Stopped by the Station for National Take Your Dog to Work Day

  • Updated
UTICA, N.Y. (WKTV) -- Today is National Take Your Dog to Work Day, and a pup stopped by our station's Sales Office to help close deals. 

Yogi is a 1-year-old Sheepadoodle. WKTV Account Executive Morgan Manfredo who brought Yogi to the office said that Yogi enjoys long walks on the Parkway in Utica. 

Some of Yogi's favorite treats include vegetables like carrots. 

Yogi also made a stop by the boardroom to take some notes during a meeting. 

Bring Your Dog to Work Day

Photo by Zach Lewis

This year marks the 25th anniversary of Take Your Dog to Work Day. Pet Sitters International is the group that created the holiday as a way "encourages employers to experience the joys of pets in the workplace for one day to support their local pet communities."

"An estimated 300 businesses participated in the inaugural celebration of TYDTWDay. Since that time, America’s love affair with pets and interest in TYDTWDay has grown to an all-time high," according to the organizer's website. 

If you have story ideas, please send them to zlewis@wktv.com

