Yorkville police warn of new phone scam asking for payment to remove warrant

YORKVILLE, N.Y. – Yorkville police are warning residents about a phone scam attempting to swindle people out of money by claiming there’s a warrant out for their arrest.
People have been receiving calls from a number that shows on caller ID as “police” or “Yorkville police” with a local area code. Police say this caller ID “spoofing” tactic is used by scammers because people are more likely to answer phone calls from numbers they recognize or that appear to be local.
According to police, the scammers identify themselves as deputies with the Yorkville Police Department, saying the victim needs to pay a bond or other fee to get the warrant removed from their file. The caller tells the person they need to pay with a gift card, which police say should be a red flag that it is a scam. Police say they would never ask for payment over the phone, much less with a gift card.
Police remind residents to never give out personal information over the phone unless they have initiated the call.