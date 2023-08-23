 Skip to main content
Young Adults Needed in Madison County to Be Inspectors at Places Selling Tobacco and Vapes to Minors

Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. -- If you're between the ages of 18 and 20, the Madison County Public Health office wants to hear from you. 

Young adults who are between the specific ages will accompany county Public Health staff to businesses that sell tobacco and vaping products. 

The young adults try to buy cigarettes or vaping products from local stores. 

"The program is intended to deter facilities from selling tobacco and vape products to minors, and, in turn, prevent underage use of these harmful products," officials said. 

This is a paid opportunity. It's also a short-term job. 

Officials said that this is a great opportunity for those who are interested in public health, law enforcement, pre-law, or a way to gain work experience. 

If you're interested in becoming an inspector and meet the requirements, call the health department at 315-366-2526 or email health@madisoncounty.ny.gov.

