Youth Swim Club Offered at Herkimer College

HERKIMER, N.Y. -- Herkimer College is offering a youth swim club.
The Generals Swim Club is open to kids aged eight and up.
The program is Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 5 to 6:30 p.m., and it runs from July 25 through August 24.
Workouts and lessons focus on competitive swimming, including starts, turns, stroke development and speed.
Swim coach for Herkimer Nick Lanckton will work with each swimmer.
Those who take part in the Swim Club must already know how to swim in the deep end and need to bring their own caps and goggles.
Swim Club is $2 a day or $5 per week.
Questions and more information can be obtained by contacting Coach Lanckton at lancktnj@herkimer.edu.
Swimmers must complete the following waiver before classes.