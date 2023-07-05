 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 98 degrees expected.

* WHERE...Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Schuyler,
Chemung, Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, Tioga and Broome
counties.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest temperatures and heat indices
will be found in the urban valley locations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Youth Swim Club Offered at Herkimer College

  • Updated
  • 0
Swimming Pool

AP

HERKIMER, N.Y. -- Herkimer College is offering a youth swim club. 

The Generals Swim Club is open to kids aged eight and up. 

The program is Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 5 to 6:30 p.m., and it runs from July 25 through August 24. 

Workouts and lessons focus on competitive swimming, including starts, turns, stroke development and speed. 

Swim coach for Herkimer Nick Lanckton will work with each swimmer. 

Those who take part in the Swim Club must already know how to swim in the deep end and need to bring their own caps and goggles. 

Swim Club is $2 a day or $5 per week. 

Questions and more information can be obtained by contacting Coach Lanckton at lancktnj@herkimer.edu.

Swimmers must complete the following waiver before classes. 

If you have story ideas, please send them to zlewis@wktv.com

Tags

Recommended for you