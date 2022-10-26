Zogby weighs in on heated gubernatorial debate between Hochul, Zeldin

Gov. Kathy Hochul and Republican challenger, Congressman Lee Zeldin, R-1, engaged in a heated debate Tuesday night as both vie for the chance to govern New York State.
The aggression was not lost on political strategist, John Zogby, of John Zogby Strategies.
“But the fact is, it was a nasty debate. One that I'm not sure would be very convincing for undecided voters,” said Zogby.
Zeldin says New Yorkers are longing for a leader.
"They're desperate for leadership and they're not getting it. January 1, they'll have it,” said Zeldin.
Hochul responded saying, "There's policies we can talk about, not just 'it's gonna be better on January 1 just wait, just wait' you have to have real policies behind this.”
A topic concerning many voters: crime.
"What are we, halfway through the debate? She still hasn't talked about locking up anyone committing any crime,” said Zeldin.
"Anyone that commits a crime under our laws, especially with the change they made to bail, has consequences,” said Hochul. “I don't know why that's so important to you."
Both candidates also touched on gun control toward the end of the debate.
"What my opponent, who used to be, by the way, when it was politically convenient, a A-rated NRA-endorsed member of Congress, she goes after the law-abiding New Yorkers," said Zeldin.
Hochul stands by New York’s new gun laws, which are still being challenged in court.
“The Supreme Court gave us authority to do this. Identify the sensitive areas where a lot of people congregate, and we can't really protect them, where you'd have an expectation to be safe,” she responded.
When compelled to declare a victor, Zogby said, “Well, I'd probably have to say that the governor won the debate. I think in the final analysis, Zeldin did well, but no knock-out blows.”