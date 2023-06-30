Locally Celebrating Dairy Farmers During National Ice Cream Month

MARCY, N.Y. -- July is National Ice Cream Month.
Here in New York and in our area, Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon (D-119th) wants to remind us that ice cream is not only a yummy treat. It's a treat we couldn't have without dairy farmers.
Buttenschon carried a resolution to mark National Ice Cream Month.
"I think it's important that we take a look at the local farms with the milk products that they provide for us...we make sure we provide that acknowledgement," she said.
The Oneida County Farm Bureau and local farmers visited Killino’s Riverside Diner in Marcy for ice cream today.
Mike Killino, owner of Killino’s Riverside Diner said, “I’d like to thank the Assemblywoman for supporting our business as well as the local farmers who help make this delicious treat. We will be open all month rain or shine.”