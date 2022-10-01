Locals react to gas vehicle ban plan for 2035

UTICA, NY (WKTV) -New York will be the second state in the nation to mandate zero emission vehicle sales by the year 2035, meaning gas-powered vehicle sales would be banned.
California previously made this move. Because California is the largest auto market in the nation, it was believed a number of states would follow suit.
This week New York Governor Kathy Hochul unveiled a plan whereby 35 percent of 2026 models will need to be zero emission.
The milestone is 68 percent by 2030.
By 2035, the governor says all vehicle sales would need to be zero emission.
The state is adding another $10 million to its Drive Clean rebate program to make the transition easier for drivers.
State Senator Joseph Griffo (R)-49th State Senate District, is a former chair of the state energy committee.
He's not on board with the plan as it stands.
"It's laughable," Griffo said. "California, who this governor modeled this mandate on banned gas powered cars over the next ten years... then said do not charge electric vehicles because we have a strained grid."
The grid seems to be one of the main concerns when it comes to the mandate.
A truck driver from Cold Brook mentioned the grid among multiple other concerns.
"I can pull up to the gas station, throw ten dollars into the tank and drive on down the road," Randy Pomichter of Cold Brook said. " Those cars over there (electric vehicles) have to sit there an hour waiting to charge."
Chris Northrup of New Hartford brought home his first electric vehicle last week after ordering it in February. We spoke with him as he was waiting for his electric vehicle to charge. He said he doesn't mind the wait.
"I know there are a lot of people that kind of go back and forth on it," Northrup said. "But from what I can understand, it's definitely beneficial to use the grid because electricity is much cheaper to produce per unit than a gas car."
He believes charging will get faster and easier as technology advances.
"As charging gets smarter it will start to even things out on the grid," Northrup said. "One of the things that National Grid does, is that I can get a meter that would basically give me a look at peak and off-peak charging hours."
Northrup says that way he can charge when it's cheap for a fraction of the cost of electricity at peak hours.
Another hurdle some have mentioned is whether or not manufacturers can keep up with the demand when all new vehicles need to be zero emission.
We reached out to Wolfspeed, which is a chip fab manufacturer, for a statement. While the company could not comment this week, a spokesperson told NEWSChannel2 they expect to be able to issue a statement sometime next week.
Mastrovito Hyundai Owner Frank Mastrovito said, "The manufacturers can find a way to get that done. The outside concerns would be, can our grids handle that many vehicles being plugged in at the same time."
The dealership has invested in five new charging stations that will be installed over the course of the next 90 days.
"It's a six-figure investment," Mastrovito said. "We are trying to meet the fast-changing industry that we are a part of and the significant shift toward electric vehicles and trying to meet the demand and the fast pace."
Pomichter still has reservations that come from his experience working in the trucking industry.
"These trucks are not going to be able to operate and have the batteries withstand the cold weather," Pomichter said.
Also, he talked about the disposal of the batteries.
"You can't get rid of the batteries," Pomichter said. "You can't bury them. You can't burn them. What are you going to do with them?"
Pomichter's main concern is that the government is telling people what they can and can't buy and drive.
"The government is going way overboard with this," Pomichter said. "Trying to control peoples' lives. It needs to stop."
Senator Griffo said it's a dangerous situation when the government is making such mandates.
"Our economy is based on capitalism, not socialism," Griffo said. "We need to know and appreciate that industry will drive these things based upon the market, the needs and the expenses associated with it, not with the government saying you will do this and you will do this in this time table."
According to Oneida County's Electric Vehicle Dashboard, there are 934 electric vehicles on the road and 32 total charging stations in the area.