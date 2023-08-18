Log Rolling, Chainsawing, Ax Throwing: NYS Woodsmen's Field Days Kick Off

BOONVILLE, N.Y. -- The 76th annual New York State Woodsmen's Field Days kicked off Friday at the Boonville-Oneida County Fairgrounds in Boonville.
For the second year in a row, the weather didn't cooperate, as rain poured on the thousands in attendance. However, this didn't slow the event down.
The NYS Woodsmen's Field Days is widely known as one of the largest forest trade shows in the entire northeast.
The purpose of the event is to honor and promote the forestry industry by bringing together a large variety of displays that would interest both a professional logger and the occasional firewood cutter.
"Our event has been here in Boonville as a mainstay since 1972 and every year it's an excellent family weekend," Executive Director of the NYS Woodsmen's Field Days Phyllis White said. "If you're looking for the latest in forest industry tools, technology... if you're a weekend wood cutter, this is where you need to come."
The three-day event is packed with activities including:
- Horse Skidding Exhibition
- Empire State Game of Logging Championship
- Lumberjack and Lumberjill Championships
- NYS Woodsmen's Field Days Parade
- Tug of War and Greased Pole Competitions
A large part of the event focuses on businesses and giving them a chance to show off their products with the opportunity to sell them too.
Mallory Lindsay, a sales representative for Bad Boy Mowers was at the Field Days representing Hammer and Wrench LLC, which is a local retailer for agricultural products. Lindsay said it was her first time at the event and she loved the amount of exposure the Bad Boy Mowers and Hammer and Wrench were getting.
"I think what's so great about this event is that people are here to gather information... so you can sell your products but it's a really wonderful opportunity to just tell about your brand and show how wonderful it is," Lindsay said.
Ticket prices for the event are as follows:
- $15 per adult
- $13 per child (12 and under)
- $13 for Military & Seniors 60 & Over
- Free for Children ages five and under
The event concludes on Sunday, August 20 with the NYS Woodsmen's Open Championship Lumberjack contests.