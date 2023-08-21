Longtime Herkimer County Fair Official Gerry Elthorp Dies

UTICA, N.Y. -- A longtime fixture of the Herkimer County Fair passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, a day before this year's event was set to wrap.
Geraldine "Gerry" Elthorp has been involved with the fair for 50 years, most recently as treasurer.
A few days ago, Elthorp was honored at this year's fair with citations from the Assembly and Senate for her decades of service to the fair.
Elthorp was also a past president of the New York State Association of Agricultural Fairs.
She was also a big help to NEWSChannel 2 in planning our coverage of the fair each year.