Love Your Local Bookshop Day

ROME, N.Y. -- Love Your Bookshop Day is a holiday that is celebrated on August 14 each year.
The holiday was founded by the Australian Booksellers Association as a way to celebrate bookstores around the country.
The day was also created to encourage more people to pick up a book and read.
According to the National Children's Book And Literacy Alliance, "Books help us to teach ourselves about history, the arts, science, religion, nature, mathematics, and technology –– anything and everything in our universe and beyond. Books also help us to understand the effect that all those things have on us and our world."
To celebrate the day, you can visit many of your County's local bookstores.
Click here to scroll through various local book stores to see which ones are closest to you.