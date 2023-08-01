Loyalty Registration for Boilermaker Opens Today

UTICA, N.Y. -- From now until 11:59 p.m. on August 31, special loyalty registration for the Boilermaker Road Race takes place.
This registration is open to anyone who registered for a race in 2023.
There's even a special discounted rate.
"Eligible runners will be notified by e-mail and will be able to register for the 15K race presented by Excellus BlueCross BlueShield, or the 5K race presented by Utica National. Both races are slated to take place on the morning of Sunday, July 14, 2024," according to a release.
Boilermaker Race Director Jim Stasaitis said, “This limited-time offer is our way of saying thanks to the over 12,000 people who registered in 2023, offering them the lowest price that was available for last year’s races.”
Open registration won't start for the general public until January 2024.
Stasaitis hinted that some limited offers will be available this fall via the race’s Facebook and Instagram platforms. “Our social media team is lining up some fun opportunities,” he said. “Anyone who wishes to register early and guarantee their spot for next year should definitely stay tuned.”
If you didn't get an email about your eligibility, email racedirector@boilermaker.com.