Maciol and Scarchilli running for Oneida County Sheriff

UTICA, N.Y. -- In the race for Oneida County Sheriff, Democrat Incumbent, Rob Maciol voted Tuesday morning, at the Steuben Town Hall.
Maciol has been Oneida County Sheriff since 2010. He is the former President of the New York State Sheriff's Association and currently serves on its executive committee.
"Historically we don't have a lot of people that come out and vote, and if you see here today the room is extremely busy. That's very exciting to see," Maciol said.
He faces Jim Scarchilli in this year's race. Scarchilli is running for the Working People's Party.
He is a Whitestown Police Officer and local businessman. Currently, he owns Glassy Business Window Tinting, in New York Mills as well as Nothing Bundt Cakes in New Hartford. He now wants to focus on running the Sheriff's Office.
"This is the first time I've ever stepped up to anything political like this and I've learned a lot both good and bad," Scarchilli said.
