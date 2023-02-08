Madison County Board of Elections reminding voters to get registered

WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. -- The Madison County Board of Elections is reminding residents that in order to vote in any primary election, you must be a registered member of the party having a primary by Feb. 14. Any change of enrollment made after that date will not go into effect until Jul. 5.
If you would like to verify your registration and enrollment, you can do so online or by calling the Madison County Board of Elections at 315-366-2231. Voter registration forms are available by calling 315-366-2231. You can also download those forms online or pick them up at post offices, town, city and village clerks offices.
