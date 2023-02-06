Madison County BOE recruiting poll workers

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. -- The Madison County Board of Elections is recruiting poll workers and will be set up at the Oneida Public Library on Wednesday, from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. for interested individuals.
Staff from the BOE will be at the library to answer questions and offer voter registration forms to those who are interested. Equipment used during Madison County elections will be on display to help familiarize voters with how the systems work, the voting process, and what you will see when voting. Information about how to become a paid poll worker according to your availability and interests will be given as well. There are 32 polling sites throughout the county with both half-day or full-day shifts available. Maintenance personnel are also needed for the delivery and pick up of the voting equipment.
Registration and information can also be found at the Madison County Board of Elections, located at the Wampsville County Office building. For more information click here.