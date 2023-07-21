Madison County Man Sentenced for Receipt and Possession of Child Pornography while Employed as a Mail Carrier

EATON, N.Y. -- A 33-year-old man from Eaton was sentenced to five years in federal prison for receiving and possessing child pornography.

Ryan Berte "admitted that from at least February 24, 2021, through March 10, 2021, while employed as a mail carrier in Madison County, New York, he downloaded images and videos of child pornography, which he also made available to third parties using a peer-to-peer file sharing program installed on his laptop," the U.S. Department of Justice stated.

In addition, officials said that on Sept. 22, 2021, Berte admitted during a search of his house that he had hundreds "of images and videos of child pornography on the same laptop."

"Chief United States District Judge Brenda K. Sannes also sentenced Berte to 15 years of supervised release, to begin following his term of imprisonment. Berte will also be required to register as a sex offender upon his release from prison," the Justice Department stated.