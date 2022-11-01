Madison County Sheriffs Office investigating multiple burglaries at Morrisville Elementary School

Morrisville, N.Y. -- Several burglaries at the Morrisville Elementary School are being investigated by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
On three separate dates, multiple individuals entered the Edward R. Andrews Elementary School, located at 55 Eaton Street, after business hours and stole property.
The burglaries occurred on Oct. 28 and 31 and Nov. 1, the sheriff's office says no one was in any danger when the burglaries took place.
The Sheriff’s Office is reminding community members that school security and the safety of students are a priority for them. And that there has been and currently is a full-time School Resource Officer assigned to the school, during school hours.
The investigation is ongoing and the sheriff’s office is asking that if anyone has information regarding the burglaries to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at (315) 366-2311.