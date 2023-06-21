Main Street Building in Herkimer to Be Demolished

HERKIMER, N.Y. -- The Herkimer Chief Market building is finally coming down.
There was a fire in the Main Street building, damaging the third floor in May 2022.
The owner was hoping to save the first and second floors, only having the third floor demolished.
The Village took the owner to Supreme Court after an inspection revealed structural issues throughout.
The Village won their case.
The building has been partially demolished, and the rest of the building should be coming down within the next few weeks.