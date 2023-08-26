Major Turnout at Rome Backpack Giveaway

ROME, N.Y. (WKTV) - Families with students eager to head back to school lined up around the block outside Bill's Variety on Thomas Street in Rome for a backpack and school supplies giveaway Saturday morning.
The backpack giveaway started at 9 a.m. and the supplies went quickly.
The organizers of the back-to-school backpack giveaway were Rocco Capponi and Ian Perfetti, both lifelong Romans.
The goal of the giveaway was to make sure students K-12 in Rome were able to go back to school with supplies and take the financial burden off parents during financial hardships throughout the country.
"You can't take take take and not give," Perfetti said. "Each student gets a backpack, two folders, a notebook, a composition notebook, a pencil pouch to use throughout the each and other basic supplies to start the school year."
"We just wanted to look for ways to give back to the youth," Capponi said. "We're just really glad to be a part of relieving financial burdens off families and trying to make an impact."
The two, in partnership with many local businesses and volunteers were able to raise enough money to donate 630 stuffed backpacks for children in need.
School starts for area school students the week after Labor Day.