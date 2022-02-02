Man allegedly strikes person in the face with machete

UTICA, N.Y. - Utica Police arrested a Syracuse man on Tuesday, Feb. 1, for allegedly striking a person in the face with a machete.
Officers responded to the 900 block of Downer Ave regarding a reported physical altercation.
According to Utica Police, 33-year-old Alonzo Williams, of Syracuse, left the residence in an unknown direction after striking the victim.
Officers first to arrive on-scene found a male matching the description of Williams on Dewitt Street near Parker Street.
The machete was found sticking out of an open bookbag he was wearing.
As Williams was detained, officers were able to confirm with the victim that he was responsible for the assault.
Following the arrest, officers searched him and found several envelopes containing heroin.
Williams is charged with assault, criminal possession of a weapon, petit larceny and criminal possession of a controlled substance.