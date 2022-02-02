 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM THURSDAY TO
3 PM EST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to
12 inches with locally higher amounts.

* WHERE...Steuben, Seneca, Northern Oneida, Cortland, Onondaga,
Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, Yates, Schuyler and
Southern Cayuga counties.

* WHEN...From 1 AM Thursday to 3 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light mixed precipitation will move into
the region tonight and Thursday morning. The main round of snow
is expected Thursday afternoon and night with lingering lighter
snow Friday. Some sleet may mix in at times, lowering snow
totals in a few spots.

* PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Man allegedly strikes person in the face with machete

  • 0

Utica Police arrested a Syracuse man on Tuesday, Feb. 1, for allegedly striking a person in the face with a machete.

UTICA, N.Y. - Utica Police arrested a Syracuse man on Tuesday, Feb. 1, for allegedly striking a person in the face with a machete.

Officers responded to the 900 block of Downer Ave regarding a reported physical altercation.

According to Utica Police, 33-year-old Alonzo Williams, of Syracuse, left the residence in an unknown direction after striking the victim.

Officers first to arrive on-scene found a male matching the description of Williams on Dewitt Street near Parker Street. 

The machete was found sticking out of an open bookbag he was wearing.

As Williams was detained, officers were able to confirm with the victim that he was responsible for the assault. 

Following the arrest, officers searched him and found several envelopes containing heroin.

Williams is charged with assault, criminal possession of a weapon, petit larceny and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Recommended for you