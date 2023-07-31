Man Arrested for Throwing Knives at Officers

Utica, N.Y.-- A Utica man was arrested after he allegedly made threats to harm others and threw knives at police officers, all while having multiple needles stuck in his arm.
Officers were called to Lafayette Street at State Street to check on a male who was acting erratically and making threatening statements to passing pedestrians.
When officers arrived on scene, they noticed 43-year-old Joseph Arsenault of Utica with a tourniquet around his arm and multiple hypodermic needles sticking out from his arm.
They also found that he was armed with two knives. As officers were trying to negotiate with Arsenault, he began to walk toward an officer in an aggressive manner and threw the knives at the officer. That officer was able to take cover behind a tree and was uninjured. Another officer was able to taser Arsenault, who was then taken into custody and then transported to the hospital.
Arsenault was charged with 2 counts of menacing a police officer and criminal possession of a weapon.