...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 knots and waves 3 to 6 feet.

* WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Ontario from the Niagara
River to the Saint Lawrence River.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Winds and/or waves will cause hazardous conditions
that could capsize or damage small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

Man arrested for Utica burglary

Utica, N.Y.--Utica police arrested a Christmas eve burglar. They say that, 25-year-old Tarik Husic was caught on surveillance footage around 1:45 am Sunday in the 11-hundred block of Bleecker Street.

Later, police found him walking on Jefferson Avenue and they say their investigation revealed, he was the suspect caught on camera stealing money from the register on Bleecker Street.

Police say while he was being processed, there was another call about a separate burglary at an apartment near where the first one happened.

That incident is under investigation, but police say there could be more charges.