Man arrested for Utica burglary

Utica, N.Y.--Utica police arrested a Christmas eve burglar. They say that, 25-year-old Tarik Husic was caught on surveillance footage around 1:45 am Sunday in the 11-hundred block of Bleecker Street.
Later, police found him walking on Jefferson Avenue and they say their investigation revealed, he was the suspect caught on camera stealing money from the register on Bleecker Street.
Police say while he was being processed, there was another call about a separate burglary at an apartment near where the first one happened.
That incident is under investigation, but police say there could be more charges.