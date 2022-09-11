Man arrested in rash of Otsego County car part theft

Oneonta, N.Y.-- State Police in Oneonta have arrested a Schenevus man in connection with a spree of catalytic converter thefts that spanned three towns in Otsego County. State police say that 39-year-old Joshua Dresser was arrested following an investigation into the thefts. They say dresser cut off and stole catalytic converters from vehicles at locations in Maryland, Worcester and Milford. Dresser has been charged with multiple felonies including grand larceny, criminal mischief, criminal possession of stolen property and auto stripping. Dresser was released on appearance tickets for town courts in Milford, Worchester and Maryland.