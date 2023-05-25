 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EDT
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE...In New York, Northern Oneida, Steuben, Schuyler,
Chemung, Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, Cortland,
Chenango, Otsego, Tioga, Broome, Delaware and Sullivan
counties. In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna, Northern
Wayne and Wyoming counties.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM EDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

Man arrested in Schuyler

  • Updated
  • 0

Man arrested in Schuyler for terrorizing business with a gun
New York State Police arrested a man accused of terrorizing a business in Schuyler with a gun. At 10:45 a.m., New York State Police and other law enforcement agencies were called to McGill's Whiskey Tavern and Grill on Route 5 for a report of a man with a gun.

The suspect was arrested before 11:30 a.m. on Newport Road. Utica Police say they were called to assist New York State Police with multiple robberies on Herkimer Road. No word yet if the two incidents are connected.

General Herkimer School in the Utica City School District went on lockout as a precaution.

