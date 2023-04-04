Man barricades himself inside Kennedy Plaza Apartment for hours

Utica, N.Y.-- A man barricaded himself inside of his Kennedy Plaza apartment for several hours Tuesday.
Utica police were first called to the apartments after staff members at the apartment discovered graffiti on multiple floors. While a staff member was cleaning the graffiti from the walls, a tenant on the 15th floor, who was believed to be the one responsible for the graffiti, exited his apartment and threatened them with a knife.
The tenant then followed that staff member to the lobby where he once again threatened them before returning to his apartment. When officers went to the apartment to locate the subject, he began yelling and threatening to harm himself and the officers. Officers with the crisis intervention team tried to speak with the man for hours, to no avail. At one point during the negotiations, he began throwing objects from the balcony to the floor below.
After nearly 6 hours of negotiation, officers from the Metro S.W.A.T. team entered the apartment and took the man into custody. He was transported to a hospital for a mental health evaluation. According to Utica police, charges will be filed related to the menacing investigation once he is released from the hospital.