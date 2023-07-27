 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...A portion of central New York, including the following
areas, Madison, Northern Oneida, Onondaga, Seneca, Southern
Cayuga, Southern Oneida and Yates.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of creeks,
streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

Man Charged in Connection with Yesterday's Deadly Stabbing in Utica

Sakwaun Hakes

Submitted Photo

UTICA, N.Y. -- Multiple agencies assisted in the arrest of a suspect in yesterday morning's Rutger Street stabbing homicide

Multiple agencies assisted in the arrest of a suspect in yesterday morning's Rutger Street stabbing homicide.

U.S. Marshall’s Regional Fugitive Task Force, comprising of members of the U.S. Marshall’s, Utica Police Department Warrants Unit, the Oneida County Sheriff Department Warrants Unit and the Utica Police Department arrested Sakwaun Hakes, 32, of Utica.

"The victim, Anthony Q. Johnson, tragically succumbed to injuries after he was stabbed with a knife during an altercation" with Hakes, UPD said. 

"Hakes was developed as a suspect early in the investigation, and after attempting to locate him throughout the day he was taken into custody," UPD continued. 

According to UPD, Hakes is charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon. 

The investigation will still continue. 

If you have story ideas, please send them to zlewis@wktv.com

