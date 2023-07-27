Man Charged in Connection with Yesterday's Deadly Stabbing in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. -- Multiple agencies assisted in the arrest of a suspect in yesterday morning's Rutger Street stabbing homicide.

U.S. Marshall’s Regional Fugitive Task Force, comprising of members of the U.S. Marshall’s, Utica Police Department Warrants Unit, the Oneida County Sheriff Department Warrants Unit and the Utica Police Department arrested Sakwaun Hakes, 32, of Utica.

"The victim, Anthony Q. Johnson, tragically succumbed to injuries after he was stabbed with a knife during an altercation" with Hakes, UPD said.

"Hakes was developed as a suspect early in the investigation, and after attempting to locate him throughout the day he was taken into custody," UPD continued.

According to UPD, Hakes is charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

The investigation will still continue.