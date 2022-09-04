 Skip to main content
Man charged in stabbing at NYS Fair

GEDDES, NY (WTKV) - State Police arrested a Syracuse man for allegedly stabbing another man at the New York State Fair.

34-year-old Richard Killins is charged with assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and criminal possession of a controlled substance for allegedly possessing cocaine. 

He's charged with stabbing 27-year-old Jonah Maldonado, of Syracuse during an altercation at the State Fair. Maldonado was transported by ambulance to Upstate University Hospital and is being treated for non-life threatening injuries. 

Killins was taken to the Onondaga County Justice Center pending arraignment. 

