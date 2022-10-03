Man charged with criminal mischief in town of Webb

OLD FORGE, N.Y. – The Town of Webb Police Department arrested 26-year-old, Jonathan Pisculli of Dix Hills on Sept. 25.
Following a criminal mischief complaint, an investigation determined that Pisculli, allegedly, intentionally drove a motor vehicle across the victim’s lawn and caused damage by spinning the vehicles tires.
Pisculli was arrested and processed without incident at the Town of Webb Police Department. He was released on an appearance ticket to return to the Town of Webb Court at a later date.