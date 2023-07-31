Man Dies After Falling from Jet Ski in Oneida Lake

ONEIDA LAKE, N.Y. -- The Oneida County Sheriff's Office Marine Patrol on Oneida Lake received a call for a person who had fallen from a jet ski and was in distress yesterday.
"The caller indicated that they were on another boat and had been flagged down by the man’s friend who was on another jet ski in the area of Lewis Point. The Marine Patrol responded along with members of the Sylvan Beach Fire Department’s water rescue and they were able to locate the man who was still in the water and had become unconscious," deputies said.
The man was taken out of the water and transported to shore by Sylvan Beach Fire Department. He was pronounced deceased.
Deputies identified the man as Gerald A. Capunay, 27, of Woodhaven.
"The cause of death is pending examination by the Onondaga County Medical Examiner’s Office, but his death does not appear to be suspicious at this time," deputies concluded.