Man hit by car in Rome Wednesday dies

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM EARLY THIS MORNING TO 7 AM EST MONDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Up to 6 inches at elevations above 1300 feet in the southern Tug Hill and western Catskills. * WHERE...In New York, Northern Oneida, Madison, Southern Oneida, Chenango, Otsego, Delaware and Sullivan counties. In Pennsylvania, Northern Wayne county. * WHEN...From 5 AM Sunday to 7 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Highest snowfall rates will be mid morning through early evening Sunday, before diminishing Sunday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will be wet with some mixing in of rain at lowest elevations. This will lead to lower snow amounts of around 2 inches in some of the higher populated areas of the western Mohawk valley, upper Susquehanna and Delaware valleys. However, 3 to 6 inches will be common at higher elevations. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or on the web at 511ny.org, or 511pa.com. &&