...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM EARLY THIS
MORNING TO 7 AM EST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5
inches. Up to 6 inches at elevations above 1300 feet in the
southern Tug Hill and western Catskills.

* WHERE...In New York, Northern Oneida, Madison, Southern
Oneida, Chenango, Otsego, Delaware and Sullivan counties. In
Pennsylvania, Northern Wayne county.

* WHEN...From 5 AM Sunday to 7 AM EST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Highest snowfall
rates will be mid morning through early evening Sunday, before
diminishing Sunday night.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will be wet with some mixing in of
rain at lowest elevations. This will lead to lower snow
amounts of around 2 inches in some of the higher populated
areas of the western Mohawk valley, upper Susquehanna and
Delaware valleys. However, 3 to 6 inches will be common at
higher elevations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or on the web at 511ny.org, or
511pa.com.

&&
top story

Man hit by car in Rome Wednesday dies

  • Updated
Man hit by car in Rome dies

Rome, N.Y.--The man hit by a car on Black River Boulevard in Rome last week has died from his injuries.

20-year-old Ty’Sean Richardson of Rome was struck by a car last Wednesday evening just before 5:30 near the intersection of Black River Boulevard and East Oak Street. Richardson was rushed to the hospital but died of his injuries yesterday. According to Rome police, the cause of the crash is still under investigation, however, they have ruled out drugs and alcohol.

 anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Rome police department at (315) 339-7744 or the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-866-730-8477.