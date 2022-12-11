Man hit by car in Rome Wednesday dies

Rome, N.Y.--The man hit by a car on Black River Boulevard in Rome last week has died from his injuries.
20-year-old Ty’Sean Richardson of Rome was struck by a car last Wednesday evening just before 5:30 near the intersection of Black River Boulevard and East Oak Street. Richardson was rushed to the hospital but died of his injuries yesterday. According to Rome police, the cause of the crash is still under investigation, however, they have ruled out drugs and alcohol.
anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Rome police department at (315) 339-7744 or the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-866-730-8477.