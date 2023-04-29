Man in critical condition after Saturday Morning shooting in Utica

Utica, N.Y.-- One man was seriously injured in a shooting on Brinckerhoff avenue in Utica Saturday morning.
Utica fire and police were called to the 1600 block of Brinckerhoff avenue around 11:30 Saturday Morning for a report of a man with a gunshot wound. Officers found the man on the sidewalk suffering from multiple gunshot injuries to his lower body. He was transported to St. Elizabeth’s hospital and later transferred to another hospital in Syracuse where he is in critical condition. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Utica police at 315-223-3556 or you can submit a 100% anonymous tip online through mohawk valley crime stoppers on their website, by calling 1-866-730-8477 (tips), or by using the p3 tips mobile app.