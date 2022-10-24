Man in custody after a more than 11 hour standoff in the Town of Floyd

TOWN OF FLOYD, N.Y. -- A man is in custody after a more than 11 hour standoff in the Town Of Floyd, Sunday night.
Before 11 p.m. Sunday night, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office was called to 7522 Camroden Road, in response to a noise complaint. According to the Sheriff, when the deputy on duty approached the door, an individual answered and pointed what appeared to be a gun at the Deputy.
The Sheriff says, the Deputy was able to safely retreat and call for back up. That’s when the swat team and negotiators were brought in. The situation was contained to the residence.
There was no danger to the public but an alert was sent to notify the public, via cell phones. The Sherriff’s office did advise the public to stay clear of the area until the situation had been resolved.
The Sheriff says, that a search warrant has been issued so that investigators can search for what they think was a weapon displayed during the encounter.
As of 9:30 a.m. this morning the suspect is in custody, no names or charges have been released yet.