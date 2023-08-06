Man killed in Clayton crash

CLAYTON, NY (WKTV) - State Police in Alexandria Bay were dispatched to a reported car fire near 17643 County Route 181 in the town of Clayton just before 5 a.m. Saturday.
As Clayton Fire Department arrived on scene, the truck had been fully engulfed and had been burning for an extended period of time.
They say it appeared the vehicle was traveling eastbound on County Route 181 when it crossed the westbound lane, exited the roadway, struck a wooden fence, and ultimately struck a large tree.
The impact of the crash caused the vehicle to become engulfed in fire.
Upon Clayton Fire Department putting out the fire, a set of human remains were located in the driver area of the truck.
The name of the driver is being held until a positive identification can be determined.