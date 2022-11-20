Man killed in early morning shooting on Whitesboro St.

Utica,N.Y.--A Utica man was killed in an early morning shooting on Whitesboro Street on Sunday. Utica police were sent to a report of multiple shots fired in the area of 1506 Whitesboro Street around 12:15 Sunday morning. A witness who was at a nearby gas station heard those shots and located the victim about a block away from the store.
The victim has been identified as 24-year-old Kaeron Henderson of Utica. Henderson was transported to St. Elizabeth's medical center where he was pronounced dead. Utica police located a suspect in the shooting and brought him in for questioning. No charges have been filed yet. The shooting remains under investigation.