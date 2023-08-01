Man Living in Utica Sentenced for Selling Cocaine After Illegally Returning to the U.S.

UTICA, N.Y. (WKTV) -- A man residing in Utica who was a Dominican Republic citizen was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison for selling cocaine after illegally returning to the U.S. following deportation.
"Jose Campusano, 38, a citizen of the Dominican Republic residing in Utica, New York, was sentenced yesterday to serve 18 months in federal prison for selling cocaine, and illegally reentering the United States," according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
By pleading guilty, he admitted "that after being deported from the United States in 2009, he returned without permission," officials said.
While living in the Utica area illegally, Campusano sold cocaine on six different dates to another individual.
"Chief United States District Judge Brenda K. Sannes also ordered that Campusano serve a three-year term of supervised release following his release from prison," the DOJ stated.