Man shot in the leg in Utica, admits himself into hospital

UTICA, N.Y. - One man is in the hospital after Utica Police say he was shot at several times. It happened around 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of Mohawk Street and Elizabeth Street.
Oneida County Dispatch sent officers to St. Elizabeth's Hospital regarding a male gunshot victim. Police learned that the man had driven himself to the hospital after being shot once in the leg.
UPD says upon further investigation, they determined the man was leaving a convenience store when a dark-colored SUV drove past and shot at the victim several times.
Police say his injuries are considered non-life-threatening.
Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to contact UPD at 315-223-3556.