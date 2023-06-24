Man suffers serious injuries in Route 12 motorcycle accident

Trenton, N.Y.-- A Boonville man was seriously injured in a motorcycle accident Friday evening.
According to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office, 28-year-old Justin A. Smith of Boonville was driving a 2003 Yamaha motorcycle southbound on Route 12 just south of Plank Road in the town of Trenton when he lost control and struct a guide rail. Smith suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to Upstate Medical University in Syracuse by Mercy Flight Central. Route 12 had to be closed for a short time to allow for the helicopter to land. Smith's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.