Man suffers severe burns in fire at Utica Algonquin Apartments

UTICA, N.Y. – The Utica Fire Department responded to a structure fire in an apartment on the third floor of the Algonquin Apartments on Genesee Street in Utica on Tuesday.
When units arrived they found a male occupant of the apartment with serious burns to over 40% of his body. The victim was transported immediately to St. Elizabeth’s Emergency Room for treatment.
On Wednesday, he was transferred to the burn unit at Upstate Medical Center, but no information was released about his condition.
Firefighters found a smoke damage in the room where the fire started, as well as several burned items. The fire chief says the fire itself had self-extinguished. It then took fire crews about 15 minutes to evacuate all smoke from the apartment.
Other residents have since been allowed back into their homes.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the fire marshal's office, but the fire chief says it appears to be accidental.
Firefighters were assisted on scene by Utica Police and National Grid.