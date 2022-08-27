Man taken to hospital with gunshot wound after road rage incident

FORESTPORT, N.Y. - New York State Police responded to a shots fired call Saturday afternoon in the town of Forestport.
It happened at the intersection of Bear Creek Road and Route 28 around 4:37 p.m.
Police say their investigation revealed a 30-year-old man driving in a Chevrolet Impala suffered a gunshot wound following a road rage incident with several motorcyclists.
The victim was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital by STAR ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.
Woodgate Volunteer Fire department, Otter Lake Vol. Fire Department and Woodgate paramedics responded for mutual aid.
Investigators ask if anyone witnessed this incident or may have stopped at the scene to contact the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation at (315) 366-6000.
This is a developing story.