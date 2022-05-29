Man walks into hospital with gunshot wounds, Utica Police investigates

UTICA, N.Y. - Utica Police are looking for a suspect after a man walked into St. Luke’s Hospital with gunshot wounds.
Around 4:30 Sunday afternoon police were dispatched to St. Luke's Hospital for a man who had been struck in the arm and knee.
Upon further investigation, police determined the incident occurred on the 800 block of Watson Place. Police say the man was gathering in front of a home with a group of people when shots were fired at the group.
Police located three spent .40 caliber casings in the roadway in front of the home.
The man is expected to survive.
Police are searching for the suspect(s) responsible. If anyone has information please contact the Major Crimes Unit at 315-223-3556.