Man wanted on four counts of Rape of a Child arrested in Oneida County

UTICA, N.Y. -- Jamel Brandow, wanted by Columbia County Court on a bench warrant for failure to appear, was arrested by the U.S. Marshal’s New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force - Utica Division (NY/NJ RFTF) on Tuesday.
Jamel was originally charged by Hudson Police Department with four counts of rape in the first degree, involving a child under the age of 11. He was also wanted in Columbia County for failing to appear on a robbery charge.
Information indicated that Brandow was in Oneida County, where task force members investigated and located him at a hotel in Rome.
“This case serves as a great example of law enforcement professionals spanning across multiple jurisdictions, working together to rid our community from those who commit crimes against children,” David McNulty, U.S. Marshal for the Northern District of New York said.
Brandow was transported to the Utica Police Department where he waited for detectives from the Hudson Police Department to get there.