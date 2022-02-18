Man who died in Annsville fire a longtime NEWSChannel 2 'skywatcher'

ANNSVILLE, N.Y. – The man who died in a house fire in Annsville earlier this week has been identified as 76-year-old George Rasha.
Rasha lived in the hamlet of Glenmore, and was a NEWSChannel 2 "skywatcher" for many years, known as “George from Glenmore.”
Neighbors called 911 when the fire broke out at Rasha’s home around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 15.
Taberg Fire Chief Douglas Dean said the home was fully engulfed when his crews arrived at the scene. It took about 8 hours before sheriff’s deputies found human remains.
Sheriff Rober Maciol says Rasha’s cause of death has not been officially determined, but it does not appear to be suspicious.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.