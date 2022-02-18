 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by ice jams is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania,
including the following areas, in central New York, Broome,
Chemung, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Madison, Northern Oneida,
Onondaga, Otsego, Schuyler, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Southern
Oneida, Steuben, Sullivan, Tioga, Tompkins and Yates. In northeast
Pennsylvania, Bradford, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Northern Wayne,
Susquehanna and Wyoming.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A risk for ice breakups and ice jams continues today.
Bridges, narrows, and sharp turns in streams can all cause
pinch points for ice jams. When ice jams occur, flooding can
quickly result.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Man who died in Annsville fire a longtime NEWSChannel 2 'skywatcher'

  • Updated
  • 0
One dead in Annsville house fire

ANNSVILLE, N.Y. – The man who died in a house fire in Annsville earlier this week has been identified as 76-year-old George Rasha.

Rasha lived in the hamlet of Glenmore, and was a NEWSChannel 2 "skywatcher" for many years, known as “George from Glenmore.”

Neighbors called 911 when the fire broke out at Rasha’s home around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 15.

Taberg Fire Chief Douglas Dean said the home was fully engulfed when his crews arrived at the scene. It took about 8 hours before sheriff’s deputies found human remains.

Sheriff Rober Maciol says Rasha’s cause of death has not been officially determined, but it does not appear to be suspicious.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Recommended for you