Mangia Macrina's Pizza will donate over 100 pies to Rescue Mission of Utica

UTICA, N.Y. -- In celebration of National Pizza Day, local pizzeria Mangia Macrina’s Wood Fired Pizza is joining the fight against hunger through the 'Pizza Across America Campaign,' taking place on Feb. 9.
This is the fourth time Mangia has participated in the campaign and will donate over 100 pizzas to the Rescue Mission of Utica on Thursday.
“In the past couple months, we have seen our community rally behind our business as we suffer from an arson at our building, this is our time to give back.” Chris Woodbeck of Mangia Macrina’s Wood Fired Pizza said.
More than 500 pizzerias participate in the campaign across the nation, donating to shelters and soup kitchens. The campaign is coordinated by Slice Out Hunger, a nonprofit that fights food insecurity with these events.
“In my eyes, the best way to celebrate National Pizza Day is by helping others and giving back to our local communities. We are thrilled to have Mangia Macrina’s and their wonderful staff participating in our largest pizza delivery yet, and we couldn’t do it without their support,” Pizza Across America co-founder, Carmine Testa said.
The campaign was first developed in 2018 by Jersey Pizza Boys and the nonprofit, Slice Out Hunger.