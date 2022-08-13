Man's condition improves after car crash in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. - Utica Police say the condition of the 19-year-old who was hospitalized following a fatal crash earlier this week has improved.
According to UPD, Todd Janicke of Whitesboro is awake and talking after he spent days in the hospital in critical condition.
Janicke was transported to the hospital Tuesday night after police say the car went off the road and overturned onto its roof on I-790 near the Route 12 ramp.
Quadre DeBerry, 29, who was also in the car, was transported to the hospital but later died from his injuries.
Police say the investigation into the crash is ongoing.