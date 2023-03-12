March is Developmental Disability Awareness month

UTICA, NY (WKTV) - Each March, the National Association of Councils on Developmental Disabilities, and our partners work together to create a social media campaign that highlights the many ways in which people with and without disabilities come together to form strong, diverse communities.
The campaign seeks to raise awareness about the inclusion of people with developmental disabilities in all facets of community life, as well as awareness of the barriers that people with disabilities still sometimes face in connecting to the communities in which they live.