Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 18
inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...In New York, Northern Oneida, Onondaga, Madison,
Southern Oneida, Cortland, Chenango, Otsego, Broome, Delaware
and Sullivan counties. In Pennsylvania, Susquehanna, Northern
Wayne, Pike and Southern Wayne counties.

* WHEN...From Monday afternoon through Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy wet snow and gusty winds could cause
scattered to numerous power outages. The highest snow amounts
will likely be over the higher elevations along and east of
interstate 81 and especially over the Catskills.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

March is Developmental Disability Awareness month

Raising awareness for developmental disability

UTICA, NY (WKTV) - Each March, the National Association of Councils on Developmental Disabilities, and our partners work together to create a social media campaign that highlights the many ways in which people with and without disabilities come together to form strong, diverse communities.

The campaign seeks to raise awareness about the inclusion of people with developmental disabilities in all facets of community life, as well as awareness of the barriers that people with disabilities still sometimes face in connecting to the communities in which they live.

