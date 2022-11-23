Marcy Tech wins 'Best Practice Award'

MARCY, N.Y. -- The Marcy Tech Barn isn't even built yet, and it's already winning awards.
The project just won the 'Best Practice Award' from New York State, the Upstate Chapter of the American Planning Association.
Mohawk Valley Edge says that when the project is finished, it will be a live-work environment with 180 apartments, 12 Townhouses, and commercial space with research and development opportunities.
Edge says it will be a gateway to the March Nanocenter, no word yet on a completion date.