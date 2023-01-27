Martin named 2023 Utica St. Patrick's Day parade Grand Marshal

UTICA, N.Y. -- Colleen Kain Martin was announced as the 2023 Utica St. Patrick's Day parade Grand Marshal on Friday evening.
"I am excited to represent the Irish community and the community at large in this wonderful parade," Martin said. "I’m also a very proud Irish woman with deep Irish roots, and I’d really like to represent my Irish heritage."
Martin has spent many years as special events coordinator of the Utica St. Patrick's Day parade and is part for the planning and implementation committee of the Great American Irish Festival.
She is also a member of the Irish Cultural Center program development committee and a charter member of the HARP museum.
The parade is set for March 11th at 10:00 a.m.