Masquerade ball to benefit The Neighborhood Center

UTICA, NY - The Neighborhood Center, hosted its 6th annual Gala Di Mistero Masquerade Ball at the Delta by Marriot in downtown Utica Saturday evening.
The theme for this year's black-tie affair was "Into the Mystical Forest".
Guests were able to enjoy an evening of delicious food and drink, live music by Last Left, acrobats, a caricature artist, and raffle baskets. There were also a few other woodland surprises as well.
Tickets for the event were $150 per person. Proceeds from the masquerade ball go directly to benefit the children's programs of the Neighborhood Center.
"We provide daily meals, and education to children, from infant all the way to school age children," says Sabrina Lamie , the Neighborhood Center's Director of Child & Family Services. "Early education is basically the foundation of all of this. We're just making sure children meet their milestones and that they are ready to go to kindergarten".
The Neighborhood Center provides services to 40,000 individuals in Oneida, and other surrounding counties each year.