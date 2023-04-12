Massive brush fire in Otsego County

Worcester, N.Y. -- Firefighters from three counties battled an out of control brush fire on the Otsego County-Schoharie County border on Wednesday.
Otsego County Emergency Services Coordinator Victor Jones tells NEWSChannel 2 that the fire is not under control and will burn through the overnight hours.
He says that there is no concerns for evacuation at this time but there is a mobile fire watch overnight.
The fire started around 3 p.m. Wednesday in Schoharie County due to a spark from a cleaning car on the train tracks. It spread quickly because of dry, windy conditions into Otsego County.
Hundreds of firefighters from three counties battled the flames until the sun set.
A command post will be set up on Thursday at the Richmondville Elementary school and open at 7:45 a.m.
Drivers are asked to avoid Route 7 near Worcester.