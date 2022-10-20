Maurice Jones was arrested after allegedly using counterfeit money at multiple Utica bars

UTICA, N.Y. – Maurice Jones, 58, was arrested on Oct. 14th, after Utica Police Officers were dispatched to the Applebee’s on Horatio Street, regarding a counterfeit bill that was allegedly used by Jones, during the evening.
Upon completion of an investigation, it was learned that Jones went to the bar, ordered a drink and paid with a $100 bill. He then received the drink, and change and after finishing the drink, left the restaurant. The bill was examined later that night and found to be fake.
Earlier in the month, police had photographs of the same individual, attempting to do the same thing at other bars in the area. It was through those photos and surveillance from Applebee’s that a positive identification was made with the assistance of New York State Parole Officers.
It was learned that Jones had allegedly stolen from a Price Chopper on Oct. 17th, just a few days later. He had allegedly placed several items into a bag and exited the store without purchasing them.
Jones was charged with Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument and two counts of Petit Larceny.