Mayor of Little Falls suggests partnership with City of Utica at common council meeting

UTICA, N.Y. -- At the Utica Common Council meeting on Wednesday, the mayor of Little Falls, Mark Blask, had the chance to speak and discuss how his city could collaborate in the future with Utica.
Blask says there are a lot of municipalities in Upstate New York that have similar problems, regional problems and infrastructure issues and that a lot of them are fighting the same battles.
His goal at the meeting was to discuss the current state of Little Falls and to have an open discussion about the future of the two cities, working together.
Blask says, working together to solve problems and move forward benefits all involved.